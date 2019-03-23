SFA softball sweeps Houston Baptist in Friday doubleheader

Uneventful fourth and fifth innings took place prior to the visiting team claiming two runs on two hits in the top of the sixth. A leadoff single and a walk preceded a Ladyjack fielding error as HBU catcher Heidi Jaquez reached home plate from second base. A second Husky single in the inning gave HBU bases loaded with just one out before an Amber Lotz RBI sacrifice fly to center field made it a 5-2 contest. The Huskies got within two in the top of the seventh when Jaquez knocked out a two-out solo home run to right center, however, a Kriesel strike out thwarted any further chances for HBU. Both Novegil and Kendzior completed the game 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, while Wolfe was 1-for-2 with a run. Kriesel (5-4) notched her fourth complete game win of the season by striking out eight and allowing just four hits in 29 total batters faced. Jaquez finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Huskies. HBU right-hander Emma Guindon (5-3) threw all six innings, taking the loss after giving up six hits and five earned runs with four strikeouts and only one walk.