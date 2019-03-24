Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A warm but cloudy day today, with gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s and rain chances increase as we head into the later afternoon and evening. Overnight tonight we are expecting strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to come through East Texas. Stong storms look to be initializing in our northern counties just past midnight. They will move towards the southeast throughout the morning and begin to weaken close to 8-9 AM. We should see almost complete dissipation by the mid-morning hours. The biggest threats we are monitoring right now are gusty winds and the potential for hail. A cold front will come through on Monday and will sweep away all of the cloud cover and wet weather, leaving us sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s but will bounce right back into the 70s between Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will start to come back to East Texas on Thursday and Friday but we will remain warm, in the low to middle 70s. Rain chances also return on Friday and carry over into Saturday. Saturday is looking to bring storms and cooler temperatures.