Volunteers in Lufkin encourage kids to “color out tobacco” with obstacle course

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Kids in Lufkin were encouraged to live a tobacco-free life this morning. However, instead of using pamphlets and presentations, volunteers took a more colorful approach.
Blasting color powder at every turn, The Coalition in Lufkin hosted a free Color Out Tobacco obstacle course. Each station of the course was given a clever title to remind kids to say “no” to tobacco. The Coalition partnered with volunteers from the Say What movement, a group that advocates for youth tobacco prevention.
Those interested in volunteering for The Coalition can head to the Big Red Box.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.