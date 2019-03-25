DETCOG hosts meetings on home internet service

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Council of Governments is inviting residents to voice concerns regarding home internet service.
It’s part of their ongoing broadband study.
“It lags, it’s slow, you have to re-enter information again if it freezes up because its like you have to start all over again,” said Dana Howell, a court clerk for the City of Huntington.
Howell says she is frustrated with her internet service at work, and her problems may sound familiar to many East Texans. Howell says she sees first hand weak internet connectivity both at home and at work.
"We want to make sure their information is secure but at the same time we have no way of saving the information because the information is slow because we don't have enough space," Howell said.
Municipal Judge for City of Huntington Julie Alston said should there be an emergency such as a fire it would take years to rebuild and bring records up to date.
"We need to have a backup system so that we can keep that information in an event of a fire or just a power outage where we lose our information. We can do that through out software company but we do not have enough bandwidth here at the city to be able to do that," Alston said.
DETCOG officials are hosting a series of meetings to collect data and talk with everyone about the quality of their internet service. So far residents have expressed their internet woes.
"Some of them are unable to actually get service in their homes. It may be cost prohibitive, may be service is just not offered in their area so they rely on their cell phone or nothing at all," said Christi Sullivan, with DETCOG.
-San Augustine County beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the San Augustine Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center.
-Sabine County at 1 p.m. at the Hemphill Housing Authority Community Center in Building A.
