East Texas Ag News: Prices of most cull cows lowest since 2009

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Prices for most cull cows recently hit their lowest point since 2009.
These numbers come even though our state’s beef cattle numbers continue to increase slowly.
According to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, expert Texas producers are adding cattle to their operations, and most classes of cattle were close to breaking even despite the lowest prices in a decade.
But classes, such as cull cows, have seen prices tumble well below break even.
Texas has the largest beef cattle herd in the United States with around 4.6 million head in January 2018.
A seasonal bump in prices typically occurs between late fall and June.
