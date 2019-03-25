Freshman Jock Hughes announces departure from SFA basketball team

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For the second time in a week an SFA basketball player has announced their departure from the program.
freshman Jock Hughes announced on his twitter page Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal and not coming back next season.
Hughes, a highly recruited guard out of Houston’s Jack Yates High School, played in 18 games - averaging 2.3 points per game and 8.7 minutes per game.
His best performances came early in the season where he scored 12 against Louisiana Tech and then 11 against Marist, where he hit three key three pointers in the final minute to help the Jacks make a comeback win.
Last week, the team took a blow when TJ Holyfield announced he would not come back for his final season and instead become a graduate transfer.
