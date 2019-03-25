Jasper County deputies searching for suspects after woman shot in head

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Jasper County officials are searching for four suspects in a shooting after a woman was shot in the head Sunday in Jasper County.
Early Sunday morning, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at the VFW Hall on Farm-to-Market 2799 in the Dixie Community.
When deputies arrived they discovered one woman had been shot in the head. JCSO says the wound was superficial and the victim was released from the hospital after a few hours and in good health.
Deputies also learned a vehicle ended up in the river while the driver attempted to flee the danger. The build was also hit once.
Twenty-five rounds were fired from five different guns, investigators determined.
One suspect has been identified and investigators are searching for the four. No identities have been released at this time.
To provide information on the case, contact the sheriff’s office at 409-384-5417.
