Jasper County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.
According to the sheriff’s office, on March 23, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing juvenile in the Buna area.
The sheriff’s office said the juvenile left his home on Collier Loop that evening.
The sheriff’s office said the juvenile is Austin Patrick. He is a white male, 5′ 6″ tall, has blond hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen at 2235 FM 253. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans with tennis shoes when he was last seen.
If you see him, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 409-384-5417.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.