Lane closures as construction begins on SL 224 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Monday construction begins on SL224 West/Stallings Dr. near Westward Drive in Nacogdoches requiring lane closures this week.
Expect delays at the entry/exit ramps and alternating lane closures on SL 224 during work hours. Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, weather permitting.
Crews will then move to work near Nacogdoches High School on Thursday in alternating lanes and on Friday and Saturday are scheduled to work on sections further east on SL 224 near FM 2259. Traffic control will be in place through the work zones. Work is expected to be completed on Saturday.
Mill and inlay required removing the upper layer of the existing asphalt in order to remove any cracks, ruts and imperfections. A thin layer of asphalt is then placed on top of the milled surface, which levels and extends the life of the roadway.
Motorists are urged to stay alert for workers and moving equipment as they travel SL 224 throughout the week. Obey all traffic control and signage and reduce speed near the work zone. Motorists should be prepared for delays during peak travel hours or choose alternate routes.
