Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: S we continue to head through this morning we will continue to see that line of storms weaken and move out of East Texas. By the mid-afternoon, all of us should be clear and should be seeing an increase in sunshine. This sunshine will help us warm into the middle 70s with some places hitting the low 80s as well. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow and Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday will be similar but we could start to see a few more clouds starting to make their way back into our area. Friday will be our last day in the 70s, as cloud cover and the potential for wet weather returns. Saturday we are expecting strong storms to come through East Texas. A cold front will come through late on Saturday sweeping away the wet weather but we will feel a drop in our temperatures to the lower 60s for the weekend.