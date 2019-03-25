Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: As we continue to head through the morning the line of storms moving southeast ahead of a cold front will begin to weaken. By the mid-morning, most of northern and central East Texas will be clear and will even begin to see some sunshine. All of East Texas should be clear by the late afternoon and early evening. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow and Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday will be similar but we could start to see a few more clouds starting to make their way back into our area. Friday will be our last day in the 70s, as cloud cover and the potential for wet weather returns. Saturday we are expecting strong storms to come through East Texas. A cold front will come through late on Saturday sweeping away the wet weather but we will feel a drop in our temperatures to the lower 60s for the weekend.