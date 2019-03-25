More gorgeous, spring weather on the menu in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The showers and isolated thunderstorms we had earlier today have now left our East Texas scene as a cold front has made its way through our part of the state. With winds now shifting back to the north, we will clear out the skies as drier air, lower humidity, and gorgeous weather make a return to the Piney Woods.
This means we will be in store for starlit nights and sunny days on Tuesday and Wednesday as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons. Overall, it will feel great.
A warm, southerly breeze will ensue on Thursday, which will bring back the warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels.
The increasing moisture levels will lead to a 20% chance of isolated showers returning by Friday before our next cold front enhances our rain and thunderstorm chance to 60% on Saturday. Some of the storms on Saturday may be strong-to-severe, which means we will be monitoring that storm threat for you very closely over the next few days.
Behind this stout cold front, we will see much cooler air by Sunday and early next week as cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain linger in our forecast.
