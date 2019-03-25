Patrick Mahomes joining ABC’s NFL draft coverage

March 25, 2019

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to join ABC’s team covering the 2019 NFL Draft.

ABC and ESPN announced the news Monday, the Associated Press reports. Mahomes will join Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts prior to the first pick. Co-host Rece Davis will also join the team.

Earlier this year Mahomes, who is a former Whitehouse High School standout, was named the NFL MVP. He led the league with 50 touchdown passes.

In 2017, Mahomes was the 10th overall pick by the Chiefs during the draft.

