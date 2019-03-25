Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tonight is a First Alert Weather Day starting Midnight tonight into late Monday morning.Counties north of I-20 and along I-30 are included in an ENHANCED (30%) risk of severe weather developing late tonight into tomorrow morning. Remaining counties along and north of I-20 are included in a SLIGHT (15%) risk of severe weather with central counties in East Texas included in a MARGINAL (5%) risk. Late tonight a cold front is set up to move through East Texas into the early morning hours tomorrow. The air is fairly unstable for areas north of Interstate 20 and will likely see strong to severe thunderstorms developing along and just ahead of the cold front. Heading farther south into central and Deep East Texas, less energy is available to sustain stronger to severe thunderstorms but everyone in East Texas should still be aware and prepared for stronger storms in their area until the front passes. The greatest threats with this severe weather event will be gusty damaging winds that could gust upwards of 60-70+ mph, and large hail up to half dollar/golf ball size. The tornado threat is very low but not at zero and cannot be ruled out. Remember: it doesn’t have to be a tornado to cause damage to yourself or your property. These threats are rated as severe for a reason!! Always stay away from windows during a severe threat. As this is an overnight event, it would be very wise to make sure you charge your phones before bed and have a severe weather plan should your power go out. Stay safe and weather aware. We will continue to monitor this situation and update you if anything changes. Behind the front, clearing conditions with sunshine possible by late afternoon tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle 70s. Cooler air arrives Tuesday morning as we’ll wake up in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Mild temperatures for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. Cloud cover and rain chances return late Thursday and will persist through the weekend.