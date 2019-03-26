Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks $20K grant to tackle teen vaping

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is seeking another tool to combat vaping among teens.
On Tuesday, the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved a request to seek a $20,000 grant from the Texas Tobacco Enforcement program. The money would be used over the course of a year to conduct stings at stores to make sure businesses are not selling e-cigarettes or tobacco products to minors.
“Alot of your minors think that vaping is not as harmful as tobacco products and some of them may not realized it is still illegal to buy e-cigarettes unless you’re over 18 years of age," said Angelina Sheriff’s captain Alton Lenderman.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, teen vaping has been on the rise, prompting the agency to proposed tougher regulations on flavored e-cigarette products. The U.S. surgeon general calls it an epidemic.
