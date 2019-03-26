Business owners in downtown Lufkin express concern over recent rise in solicitation

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Business owners in downtown Lufkin have expressed concern over the apparent rise in the number of solicitors who have made their presence felt in the area.
Several business owners have said solicitors, whether they’re offering goods or just asking for money, have stopped by shops in downtown Lufkin to share the story of how they got there.
“It’s two to three a week have come in asking for money. They tell me they don’t live here, they took the bus here, or they’re homeless there and they moved here trying to find work... or they’re trying to sell stuff" said Karlye Fleniken, owner of The Hanger. “They don’t take into consideration that we’re women and we’re here by ourselves."
Fleniken said she’s not just looking out for herself, she’s also looking out for her customers.
“It’s not just my safety, it’s their’s too,” Fleniken explained.
Fellow business owner Tammy Ellison said it’s not just the fear for her safety, she’s also worried about the impact solicitors will have on her business.
“It’s not so much when they start asking me, but it’s when they start asking my customers when it becomes a problem," said Ellison. “Honestly, I feel like if we had a little more of a police presence downtown -- somebody walking around on occasion -- it would cut down on some of that stuff.”
Business owners in the downtown area have started a petition to explain to police how solicitation has become a growing problem. Fleniken said she would support any preventative measure police could put into place. However, she said there’s an understanding between business owners in the area to have each others’ backs.
“We all kind of look out for each other,” Fleniken said. "Every time, if I feel scared or something, Phil -- who owns the coin shop next door -- will walk over here, and he does not hesitate to walk over here.
“We communicate back and forth, so, we’re all good about being aware of what’s going on downtown with everybody’s shops," Fleniken added.
“I think the best thing for our downtown area is just to be vigilant,” said Ellison. “A lot of times my husband is here, because we also do screen printing, so that makes me a little less intimidated. But some of the girls down here are by themselves all the time.”
While many of the downtown business owners often warn each other when they feel uneasy, Fleniken said police are suppotive, and respond any time they have any issues.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.