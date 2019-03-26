Coach Colby Carthel, Lumberjacks open up Sprig Camp with excitement

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Fans that felt offseason hype away from the field for new SFA Lumberjack head football coach Colby Carthel now have a chance to see his team on the field.
SFA held their first of 15 spring events at Homer Bryce Stadium.
“Myself and the players are tickled to death to be on the field," Carthel said. "We have done the training and how to work in the weight room and now it is time to come out here and learn how to practice.”
Carthel was hired the past December by the University. Last season the team was led by interim Jeff Byrd who took over for Clint Conque. Conque resigned during the summer prior to the season after he allegedly broke several university policies.
The team is coming off of several loosing seasons and has not made the FCS playoffs since 2014.
“They are working hard," Carthel said about his returning team. "It is a process. It is not going to happen over night. As a fan come out and see us and meet some of these guys.”
Carthel has been successful in the past leading the Texas A&M Commerce Lions to a NCAA DII National Championship in 2017.
“We got some great and hungry young men that want to win some football games," Carthel said. “They have bought in with our training habbits and now we want the same with practice. We are still learning what we have and we will all spring. I want to sit down and talk with the guys and help them. We will see were we are lacking and if we need to bring in any late transfers this summer.”
Here is the schedule for spring events. All weekday events will start at 7 p.m. All weekend minus the spring game will be at 10 a.m.
• Tuesday, March 26 (no contact)
• Thursday, March 28
• Saturday, March 30
• Tuesday, April 2
• Thursday, April 4
• Saturday, April 6
• Tuesday, April 9
• Thursday, April 11
• Saturday, April 13
• Tuesday, April 16
• Thursday, April 18
• Tuesday, April 23
• Thursday, April 25 (no contact)
• Saturday, April 27 (Spring Game | 5 p.m. | Homer Bryce Stadium)
