Crime Stoppers: Man burglarizes, ‘defiles’ Lufkin church

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s help locating a suspect who they say defiled a local church.
According to a Crime Stoppers post, the suspect broke into Lufkin’s First United Methodist Church in December. Officials have not been able to identify the man, but there is video of the man’s activities in one area of the church. The suspect is reported to have spent an hour and a half inside the church, stealing very little, but that he did defecate on the church’s floor. Thankfully, that act was not caught on video.
Can you identify this man?
Crime Stoppers accepts tips by telephone (936-639-TIPS), through Crime Stoppers’ website (639TIPS.com), and via Crime Stoppers’ App for iOS or Android (639TIPS.com/app).
