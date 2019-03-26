Crockett police: Man arrested following shooting that left man dead

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.
According to the police department, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Lewis Circle in reference to a report of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they found a man with 2 gunshot wounds. They said officers immediately began CPR on the victim until EMS arrived and took over.
Despite the life-saving efforts, police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Jordan.
Police said they were able to identify a suspect from a witness. They have identified the suspect as Willie James Jones of Crockett.
Police originally said Jones was on parole for murder. They have since retracted that information.
Police said an arrest warrant has been obtained. They said Jones has been taken to a hospital in Houston for injuries sustained during the confrontation. They said once Jones is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to Houston County.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.