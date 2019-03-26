DPS: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Shelby County Tuesday.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday morning on US 84, just east of County Road 3590.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2015 Toyota passenger car was traveling west on US 84, in the inside lane, when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway attempting to cross the highway.
The driver of the Toyota is identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hankins from Logansport, LA. Hankins was not injured during the crash.
The pedestrian is identified as 76-year-old Doris Washington from Center. Washington was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.