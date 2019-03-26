2 East Texans moving on to American Idol’s Top 40 in Hawaii

Laci Kaye Booth, left, and Riley Thompson
By Stephanie Frazier | March 25, 2019 at 10:25 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:37 PM

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Two young women from deep East Texas moved into the top 40 to compete to be this year’s American Idol.

Riley Thompson of Mabank and Laci Kaye Booth of Livingston made it into this season’s Top 40. They will head to Hawaii with the show to compete in the next two episodes. Those episodes will air on Sunday and Monday nights.

Booth sang Stars, made popular by Grace Potter.

After her performance, she received a standing ovation from the three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Thompson sang a song made famous by Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire. You can see a snippet of that in the following video.

Make sure to watch on Sunday night on ABC to cheer on these girls who are making East Texas proud.

