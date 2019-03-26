East Texas livestock industry waits to see impact of historic flooding in Midwest

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The livestock industry in East Texas is waiting to see what impact the historic flooding in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest will have on feed and production in the region.
Snowmelt and heavy rain have caused severe flooding in several Midwestern states. Eastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa, and northwestern Missouri are getting the worst of it, according to Associated Press. Officials say recent flooding in parts of Nebraska has caused nearly $1.4 billion in estimated losses and damage.
Many grain products at TFP Nutrition, better known as Lone Star Feeds, arrive by rail from as far away as Nebraska. A procurement director with TFP Nutrition spoke about the logistics of receiving ingredients in light of the flooding they’ve had in the Midwest.
“We use some corn in our feeds; we do some deer corn, and things like that, so corn will be the biggest thing” said Blain Rotramel, vice president of TRP Nutrition. “It does make us nervous because... it’s a logistical problem more than it is anything else. We have ingredients come via rail from the Midwest; Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska. The bigger delay for us right now is just waiting on the railroad because there’s tracks under water right now.”
It’s important to note that the planting season in many Midwestern states begins in May, so the extent of how all of the flooding will impact prices in East Texas.
“They had that big storm go through there... that caused a big problem for central Nebraska," said Rotramel."On top of that you had a big snowpack in the Dakotas. That snow melt is adding, compounding those problems; it’s going to linger for a while."
Rotramel added the state of Texas typically grows enough corn to avoid outsourcing, but the state’s own weather problems -- drought conditions in August -- forced livestock feed suppliers to resort to outsourcing.
