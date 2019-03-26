Former Lumberjack Chris Wilkerson invited to Texans Local Prospect Day

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The dream of making an NFL roster continues for former SFA Lumberjack Chris Wilkerson.
Wilkerson who just finished his playing career at SFA was able to take part in the Rice Pro Day event on Monday. He did well enough to earn an invitation to the Houston Texans prospect day on April 6.
Wilkerson, a first-team All-American deep snapper for the 'Jacks played his high school ball in Waller, just west of Houston. He was a full back and had no plans on going to Division I football. His original plan was to go to school and play tennis, another sport he excelled at, at the DIII level.
But a social media post from an SFA coach sparked his interest in trying out to be a deep snapper at a camp with the Jacks and the rest is history.
"I am that type of guy that says if you just give me an opportunity I will show you what I can do," Wilkerson said. "This is just the dream I really didn't even think about when leaving high school."
Wilkerson has also gained interest from several other teams and has multiple work outs scheduled.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.