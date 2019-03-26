Grand, Reserve champion winners crowned at 2019 Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Grand and Reserve champions were crowned Friday during the second night of the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show.
The Grand and Reserve champions were crowned along with other top selected animals. It’s the premium sale where money is raised for the exhibitor’s benefit.
Six winners were chosen from each breed classification, each competing for the 2019 Nacogdoches County Grand Champion Steer title.
After a family move from Tyler, Lolly Resendiz she encouraged her son Christopher to raise a steer.
“He likes a companion and he bonded very well. His name is Griff. We bonded very well with Griff," said Resendiz.
In his first attempt, the Woden 8th grader’s Simental Cross was selected as Grand Champion Steer.
“Pretty excited. And kind of surprised being this my first year and my first year of showing a steer," Christopher said.
The Nacogdoches 4-H member has experience showing lambs; a far cry from handling a 1,300 lb., market-ready steer. So, Nacogdoches County agent Ricky Thompson served as a mentor, but Christopher did all the work.
“It taught him a lot of responsibility and commitment. Griff is pushing on me,” Lolly said.
Reserve champion went to Chris’ schoolmate, Callie Parmer, with her Simmental. The Woden FFA freshman had six times the experience as Christopher. She knows there’s always next year.
A bitter sweet win for both contestants as the steers are being sold twice; once at a premium sale for sponsorship cash, and again for market price. However, the cash for college or the purchase of next year’s steer will dry up any tears.
For full results of the 2019 Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show, you can visit the PRCA website for a full listing.
