Lindale man charged with shooting DPS trooper granted change of venue

FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A change of venue requested by attorneys for a Lindale man accused of murder has been granted.
Freestone County officials confirmed that the change of venue was granted on Tuesday in the trial, which received widespread media attention. The new venue has not been determined at this time, the official said.
The murder occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2017, when DPS Trooper Damon Allen was fatally shot while on a traffic stop on I-45 in Freestone County, Texas.
Dabrett Black of Lindale was charged with capital murder. Black had two prior run-ins with Smith County law enforcement and was out of jail on $15,000 bond when he allegedly shot and killed Trooper Allen.
Black was granted a change of venue; the Freestone County Court will now determine a suitable venue for the trial.
Black had two prior run-ins with Smith County law enforcement and was out of jail on $15,000 bond when he allegedly shot and killed Trooper Allen.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.