More gorgeous weather on the menu before clouds and rain chances return by week’s end

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape, which means our glorious weather will continue for a couple of more days before notable changes arrive late in the week.
Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday, which will make for some great weather to get outdoors.
A warm, southerly breeze will ensue on Thursday, which will eventually bring back the warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels by Friday as clouds come surging back in to the Piney Woods.
The increasing moisture levels will lead to a 30% chance of scattered showers returning by Friday before our next cold front enhances our rain and thunderstorm chance to 60% on Saturday. Some of the storms on Saturday may be strong-to-severe, which means we will be monitoring that storm threat for you very closely over the next few days.
Behind this stout cold front, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a chilly rain on Sunday as highs will only make the middle 50′s.
With skies gradually clearing out by early next week, we will see a gradual warming trend ensue, bringing back the spring-like temperatures by the middle of next week.
