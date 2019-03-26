Rodeo time in Lufkin: Countdown begins to Annual Angelina Benefit Rodeo

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The annual Angelina Benefit Rodeo is back and will be better than ever according to Mike Mathis.
The event put on every year by the Lufkin Host Lions Club brings in some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from around the country to compete for the largest rodeo purse in East Texas.
The 2019 event will return the the George H. Henderson Expo Center Arpil 24-27. Money raised form the event will go back to numerous charities, with the main one being the Lufkin State Supported Living Center. The relationship between the rodeo and the center goes back years and this year resident Melinda Russell, originally from Pineland, will be the Rodeo Hero.
“This is something where we can talk about our charities,” Mathis said. “She is originally from Pineland but has been there for 21 years. Because the center is there Melinda has a place to stay. She has a chance to work and be a member of society. that facility makes those things happen.”
This year the rodeo will also welcome back Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo, aperformance from some extreme BMX dirt bike athletes.
Tickets will go on sale April 3 at the Lufkin boot Barn at Lufkin Mall.
Advanced Prices are:
Lower Reserved - $13.00
Upper Reserved - $11.00
General Admission - $8.00
Ticket prices are $1.00 higher at the gate.
Rodeo starts each night at 7:00 pm.
