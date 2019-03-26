(KLTV/KTRE) - As spring gets underway, strawberries are one of the first berries to show up in local grocery stores. Their juicy sweetness lends itself to many desserts, including this free-form tart called a galette.
Springtime strawberry galette by Mama Steph
1 pre-made pie crust, such as Pillsbury (or make your own using a favorite recipe)
About 4 cups of fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and quartered
¼ cup plain flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Remove the pie crust from packaging, and unroll it, placing on the center of the lined baking sheet. Gently press out the crust with fingers (or gently use a rolling pin) to about 11″ x 14″. The crust doesn’t have to be in a perfect circle, which is part of the beauty of this easy recipe.
3. In a medium sized mixing bowl filled with the berries, add the flour, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Toss the berries well to evenly coat with all the ingredients.
4. Place the berry mixture into the center of the pie crust in a mound, leaving about three inches border all around them. Use your fingers to fold that border up and around the berries, creating a nice edge around the berrries.
5. Use some milk to dampen the folded crust, and sprinkle with some extra sugar to give the crust a bit of sweet crunch, if desired.
6. Bake for about 50 minutes, until crust is golden brown.
When you are ready to serve the galette, use a pizza cutter or large serrated knife to cut into triangles. If the galette is still warm, it may be a bit harder to cut, but that’s just fine, place your messy warm slice into a bowl and top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
