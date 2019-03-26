Tatum athletic director resigns

TATUM, TX (KLTV) - Tatum Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Darren Hylander is resigning.
Hylander announced the news Tuesday via the school district’s Facebook page.
The director had been with the district for three seasons, two of which he spent as assistant coach before he was promoted to head coach last year.
Prior to coaching in Tatum, Hylander had coaching stops in Garrison, Kaufman and Henderson.
Hylander said his family was presented with new opportunities to work in other parts of the state.
“As sad as it will be to leave our Tatum family, we are very humbled and excited to be able to pursue these ventures,” he wrote.
Read his full statement below.
"Through a lot of prayer and discussion, I have decided with my family to resign from my position as the athletic director and head football coach at Tatum ISD. This decision has not come easy, but I know it is the right move for my family and I at this time. We have some opportunities that have just come our way recently, for us to work in some other parts of the state that have always intrigued us. As sad as it will be to leave our Tatum family, we are very humbled and excited to be able to pursue these ventures.
We would like to thank the Tatum school board, administration, faculty, students, and community for their wonderful support. Dr. Richardson has supported me throughout my tenure as athletic director here and I am thankful for the opportunity he has given me. The school board has been wonderful to work for as Dr. Richardson and the board have extended my contract another 2 years. The community has been accepting to my family. The faculty has been great to work with. The students have been some of the best students I have ever had the privilege to work with. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Tatum and it will always have a special place in our hearts. Please continue to pray for my family and I as we heed God’s call to the next journey in our lives. We wish you continued success and know that God will always bless this very special school and town."
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.