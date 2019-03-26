Tatum athletic director resigns

We would like to thank the Tatum school board, administration, faculty, students, and community for their wonderful support. Dr. Richardson has supported me throughout my tenure as athletic director here and I am thankful for the opportunity he has given me. The school board has been wonderful to work for as Dr. Richardson and the board have extended my contract another 2 years. The community has been accepting to my family. The faculty has been great to work with. The students have been some of the best students I have ever had the privilege to work with. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Tatum and it will always have a special place in our hearts. Please continue to pray for my family and I as we heed God’s call to the next journey in our lives. We wish you continued success and know that God will always bless this very special school and town."