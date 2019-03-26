Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Plenty of sunshine throughout the next few days with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be on the cooler side today but will shift to be from the south towards to middle of the week. Rain chances return on Friday as a cold front approaches East Texas. Overnight between Friday and Saturday, we are expecting stronger storms that will carry over into Saturday morning. Once the cold front passes early on Saturday we will notice a significant cool down, into the 60s. Sunday we will dry out but cool into the middle 50s. The start of the next work week will be cool in the 50s, we will bring back slight rain chances, and keep the cloud cover.