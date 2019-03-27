AP: UK’s PM says she is willing to step down early to secure Brexit deal

LONDON (KTRE) - U.K. Prime Minister told lawmakers in her country that she is willing to step down earlier than she intended to make sure her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union passes, according to the Associated Press.
An AP story stated that May told members of the 1922 Committee of Conservative Lawmakers that she wanted to do what was right for the country.
“The comments marked the first time May signaled she was prepared to quit in order to secure the necessary votes for the passage of the Brexit divorce deal she has negotiated with the EU but which has been rejected heavily on two occasions by lawmakers,” the AP story stated.
According to the AP story, May said that she knows there is a desire for a “new approach” and new leadership in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations and that she “won’t stand in the way of that.”
