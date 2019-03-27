Central Heights convenience store becomes popular stop for hopeful Powerball ticket buyers

CENTRAL HEIGHTS, TX (KTRE) - A Central Heights convenience store has become a popular stop for anyone looking to buy the Powerball ticket that will land them the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history.
In 2018, a man won $2 million dollars buying a lottery ticket from Polks Pick It Up. Customers are now flocking to the gas station for a similar chance at the $750 million Powerball jackpot.
“Somebody’s already won it before, so yeah” said Loatric Christopher, who stopped to buy a ticket.
“It’s worth a try, you know? I’m not going to buy $100 worth of tickets, it only takes one to win,” said Katrina Cunyus, Powerball customer. “I’ll probably buy about 3 of them.”
“A lot people think it might happen again, they just come back,” said Lisa Hinkel, manager of Polks Pick It Up. “We have our regulars, of course, but you know they don’t want to go anywhere else.”
Hinkel said by noon, ticket sales had been fairly moderate compared to most big jackpots: $273. Nevertheless, a lot of people continued showing up, hoping to cash in on the convenience store’s rich reputation.
Employees at a Big’s convenience store not far from Polks said it doesn’t matter if they matter if they don’t have the same reputation for winners, customers still show up and spend hundreds for a shot at the jackpot.
“[Most customers] only get one or two at a time, they don’t get $10 or more,” said Briana Buster, assistant manager at Big’s. “But the ones who play regularly, they get a lot of them.”
“We’ve had people come in and spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on tickets,” said Alyssa Gonzales, cashier at Big’s. “Like, just multiple tickets all at the same time.”
Of course, whether you buy one ticket or hundreds of dollars worth, your chances of winning are the same: 1 in 293 million. If those odds are a bit too daunting, your odds of winning some sort of prize from $4 to $750 million is one in 25.
The cash option for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated to be about $465.5 million, lottery officials said.
