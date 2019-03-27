Cowboy’s legend Michael Irvin undergoes test for throat cancer

By Caleb Beames | March 26, 2019 at 11:10 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:13 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Dallas cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Micahel Irvin revealed on social media that he is being tested for throat cancer.

The post was put up on Instagram.

‪Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾‬

Irvin played with the Cowboys from 1988-1999 and won three Super Bowls. In his post he reveled that his father died from throat cancer at 51, and he decided to get tested after months of persistent throat issues.

“After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation,” Irvin said in the post. “So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy.”

At the time of writing this article Tuesday night no update has been given.

