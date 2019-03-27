Cowboy’s legend Michael Irvin undergoes test for throat cancer

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Dallas cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Micahel Irvin revealed on social media that he is being tested for throat cancer.
The post was put up on Instagram.
Irvin played with the Cowboys from 1988-1999 and won three Super Bowls. In his post he reveled that his father died from throat cancer at 51, and he decided to get tested after months of persistent throat issues.
“After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation,” Irvin said in the post. “So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy.”
At the time of writing this article Tuesday night no update has been given.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.