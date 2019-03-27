Douglass runs past #19 Cushing in key district showdown

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Douglass Lady Indians made the 22-2A District standings a lot more interesting after an 8-0 shutout of the #19 Cushing Galkats.
All season head coach Nick Freeman has told his team they need to hit better.
“The two games we lost were to Garrison where they scored in the bottom of the seventh and then to Joaquin in the 9th inning,” Freeman said. “They were both 1-0. We know we can play defensively with anyone. We just need to get the bats going.”
Tonight the team was able to execute on both aspects of the game. The hitting started early with catcher Peyton Smith getting a home run over the center field fence. Madyson Freeman added 2 more runs in the second inning and by the end of the third inning it was 5-0 in favor of Douglass.
Cushing can hit but on Tuesday night they could not hit sophomore McKenna Smith. Smith pitched 7 innings, allowing 2 hits and 15 strikeouts. On offense, Smith also had a home run.
“Not many people have seen Smith pitch,” Freeman said. “white has been our pitcher and is great. I have been flipping them in the line up. both are great. Amith can be frustrating to a coach because of the way she moves the ball around.”
The win puts Douglass at 5-2 in district. Cushing dropped to to 7-1. Douglass is tied for second with Joaquin but the Lady Rams currently hold the tie breaker. The two teams will play Saturday.
“I told my daughter tonight on the car ride home that I don’t get too high or too low,” Freeman said. “It is a game being played by teenagers. i have to stay level. We celebrated tonight. We go to church on Wednesday and we get back to work on Thursday. It is just as big on Saturday. The way the order of the games are we don’t have a night off.”
