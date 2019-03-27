Driver killed when truck explodes on Arkansas highway

By Danielle Scruggs and Alex Onken | March 27, 2019 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 6:27 PM

OUACHITA COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal truck explosion Wednesday morning on an Arkansas highway.

According to Arkansas State Police, the remains of 63-year-old Randall McDougal, of El Dorado, Ark., were recovered from the site along U.S. Highway 278 west of Camden, east of the Nevada-Ouachita county line near Arkansas Highway 57.

Area fire crews were notified around 6:40 a.m. that the commercial carrier truck’s brakes were on fire and McDougal was attempting to extinguish the blaze.

The first fire department on the scene began evacuating nearby residents, who reportedly witnessed McDougal return to the truck when it exploded.

Drone footage from Hwy 278 tanker explosion this morning

Posted by Ouachita Electric Cooperative on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

AREA ALERT: A highway accident this morning resulted in a hazardous materials incident and subsequent explosion that has...

Posted by ProMed Ambulance on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

A large hole was caused by the explosion and the highway remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.