East Texas Ag News: Best fish for stocking small ponds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Springtime is definitely fish stocking time.
Your local feed stores will have the fish vendors stopping by every few weeks during this time of the year, but do you know what to put out?
The best solution for most ponds smaller than 1 acre is fathead minnows and catfish or hybrid sunfish or hybrid striped bass.
Catfish can be fed, harvested and managed well as a single species.
Stocking catfish from March thru May is the best time.
Catfish fed daily will also be ready to harvest by fall.
Stocking rates from 100 to 1,000 fingerlings per surface acre can be achieved based on frequency and quantity of feedings.
For the latest local Ag news... You can visit ETXAgNews.com.