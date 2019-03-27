Jasper County Sheriff: Missing Buna teen found safe

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A teenager from Buna who was reported as missing over the weekend has been found, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Wednesday that Austin Patrick, 15, was found Monday evening. Newman said that the county’s juvenile probation department picked Patrick up after his probation was revoked.
Newman said that Patrick was sent to a treatment center in another county, so he can get the help he needs.
According to a KJAS.com story, Newman said Patrick was reported missing by his family after he left his home on Collier Loop Saturday night. He was last seen at 2235 FM 253, according to the sheriff’s office.
