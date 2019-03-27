Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: 4 suspects arrested in alleged brawl at event venue

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have arrested four people in connection to a brawl involving weapons that occurred at a 4-year-old’s birthday party at an event venue known as the Barn.
A press release stated that deputies responded to the Barn at about 4:45 p.m. on March 15 in response to a disturbance. Witnesses told deputies that numerous people were fighting, and weapons were being used.
During the alleged melee, two people - a man and a woman - were assaulted. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that one person was hit in the head with a cinderblock and the other person was struck with a baseball bat.
“All this happened at a 4-year-old child’s birthday party,” Newman said. “Some people showed up, and they got into an argument with other people at the party.”
After further investigation, JCSO investigators learned of video that allegedly showed the whole event.
“Numerous suspects were identified, and several confessions were obtained,” the press release stated. “Affidavits were submitted, and four subjects have been placed under arrest for aggravated assault as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.”
According to the press release, the names of the suspects are being withheld at this time because they had not been arraigned when the release was issued. Newman said more arrests could be pending.
