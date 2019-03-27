Lufkin’s Erik McCoy shines at Pro Day a draft stock rises.

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KTRE) - In a month’s time, Erik McCoy could be the next former Lufkin panther to have his name called in the NFL Draft.
McCoy was only a two start recruit out of high school but after a stellar college career at Texas A&M, a solid Senior Bowl performance and a great NFL Combine, his draft stock has risen to as high as the late first round and as low as the third round.
For his college pro day, McCoy skipped out on the testing phase because he felt his numbers from the combine would hold up. He did have a solid workout on the practice field.
“I feel like I have put up great film at the Senior Bowl and great numbers at the combine and I came out and performed well today so I am hoping that helps me,” McCoy said.
McCoy has talked to several NFL teams, including the Rams and Panthers. McCoy told reporters he is letting his agent handle the workouts and setting them up while he works on his conditioning. He does not try to look at the mock draft because he can only worry about what he can control.
“It’s cool, it’s cool,” Mccoy said. “I have said this before and I am not being mean about it. I can make a mock draft and make me the first pick. We will see how it plays out.”
