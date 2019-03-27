Nacogdoches police to conduct special traffic enforcement

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are planning a special traffic enforcement effort beginning Thursday.
Officers will focus on red light violations at the intersection of North Street and Starr Avenue, according to a news release.
The department said it has received complaints about drivers running the red light while turning from North Street onto East Starr Avenue.
“This is a very busy intersection that is traveled by a high number of vehicles and pedestrians attempting to cross the intersection,” the department posted on Facebook.
“Please leave earlier, drive slower, and get there safe!"
Copyright 2019 KTRE All rights reserved.