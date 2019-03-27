Nacogdoches woman who helped fellow passengers on cruise ship commends crew members

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches resident was on board the Viking Sky cruise ship last week when more than 1,000 people were evacuated.
“You know I really didn’t feel scared or terrified or anything. It just felt like - it didn’t seem at all where I was. We had no windows, no doors to go out,” said Debby Harrison.
Harrison said she didn’t get to see what was going on outside of the cruise ship until hours later on the news. However, those on the other end of the ship were left dodging the flying furniture.
“We were still in turbulent water, and glass was still breaking, and we were trying to watch a movie. About 1:40 p.m., power went out; all four engines as it turns out, went completely dead at the same time,” Harrison said.
Harrison, who has a history of helping others, quickly rose to the occasion.
“The man in charge of our muster station quickly allowed me to help him with whatever I could help him with, and then when the doctor was there, I had told him that I had been a paramedic,” Harrison said.
Passengers grabbed life jackets and waited for help to arrive. Helicopters pulled many passengers, including those with serious injuries, off the ship.
But Harrison said she was glad to stay back on board until the ship safely made it back to shore.
“They did a great job. The crew was awesome before the emergency, and they’re awesome during the emergency,” Harrison said.
She’s now in the company of her family and reflecting on the priorities of life and putting value in helping people.
“I worry about people, and people can’t be replaced, but stuff can,” Harrison said.
Harrison said, even in spite of this experience, it won’t be her last time on a cruise ship.
