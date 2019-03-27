Polk County judge declares mistrial in case of man accused in beating death

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Polk County judge declared a mistrial in the case of a Lufkin man indicted in connection to the April 17, 2016, beating death of Spencer James Sadler earlier this month.
The trial for Matthew Todd Battise was being held in Judge Kaycee Jones 411th Judicial District Court. Battise was facing a second-degree felony manslaughter charge.
Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said the defense voiced concerns about the pre-trial discovery the state did regarding one of the witnesses in the case.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the judge decided to declare a mistrial in the case and start over from scratch,” Hon said.
The pre-trial hearing for Battise’s new trial will be sometime in May, Hon said. He added that the trial will likely be sometime in June or later in the summer.
Hon said he feels bad that Sadler’s family got mentally and emotionally prepared for the case to go to trial.
“I’m sensitive to how hard this is on them, but you want to make sure a trial is handled fully and fairly, so an appellate court won’t see a need to come back and reassess the case,” Hon said.
Battise was indicted on the charge back in November of 2016. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office asked the grand jury to indict Battise on a first-degree felony murder charge. Instead, the grand jury chose to indict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Sadler, 28, was found at a home on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Polk County. According to a tribe press release, their police department was dispatched to a home on the reservation on the morning of April 17, 2016, and began a homicide investigation into Sadler’s death.
Court documents stated that Battise was indicted after authorities said he caused Sadler’s death by hitting and kicking him.
“The grand jury just didn’t do their job, or something,” William Sadler, the victim’s father said in a previous story. “You know, how can you stomp somebody to death and only get manslaughter?”
