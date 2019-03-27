SFA promotes player safety with changes to spring practices

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It is a new year for SFA football and the team is hard at work with their 2019 Spring schedule.
The 'Jacks have two practices under their new head coach Colby Carthel. For the 50 returning letter winners and other players the team did not a slight change.
The team, minus quarterbacks, are now wearing protective padding on the outside of their helmets during the drills. This is a change from last year.
There will be only three instances where the team will go full pads in the spring. That is set for the same amount as last years spring activities. Carthel said the changes are to make sure every player is safe and can make it to the fall roster without serious injury.
“You are limited with numbers at the FCS level," Carthel said. "Every player counts. We are going to do everything we can to minimize the impacts. The game has never been safer then it is today. People in the public do not realize. this is a safe sport. We are going to do what we can to make it safer. Day in and Day out.”
