Skies get a makeover as increasing clouds, humidity levels on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of sunny skies and low humidity will be coming to an end as our wind direction shifts back to the southeast on Thursday, bringing in warming temperatures and higher humidity levels.
Thursday will still be a nice day, but it will be our last day of mostly sunny skies before thicker clouds and rain chances return to our region starting on Friday and continuing through the upcoming weekend.
The increasing moisture levels will lead to a 30% chance of scattered showers returning by Friday before our next strong cold front enhances our rain and thunderstorm chance to 60% on Saturday. Some of the storms on Saturday may be strong-to-severe, which means we will be monitoring that storm threat for you very closely.
Behind this stout cold front, we will keep the clouds in place on Sunday, which, when combined with a 40% chance of rain, means it will be a chilly day to end the weekend.
We will keep a 20% chance of light rain in play for Monday before we briefly clear out for Tuesday. With a warming trend taking shape by the middle of next week, we will introduce modest rain chances for Wednesday and beyond as the upper level winds bring a few disturbances in our direction.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.