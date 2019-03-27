Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mostly sunny day today with temperatures in the low 70s. Warm winds will come from the southeast and we could see a few clouds in the afternoon. Overnight tonight we will cool to the low 50s. Thursday will be our last sunny and 70s day of the week. Friday storm chances return to as a cold front approaches East Texas. The best time to see stronger storms will be overnight on Friday and into the start of the day on Saturday. Skies should begin to clear late in the day on Saturday leaving partly sunny skies for Sunday. We will notice a cool down with this cold front, into the middle 60s for Saturday and middle 50s for Sunday. Low 60s return on Monday. Tuesday we will start to see more sunshine and temperatures will warm into the low 70s.