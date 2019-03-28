Angelina Master Gardeners prepare for annual plant sale

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -The Angelina County Master Gardeners prepared for their plant sale at the Farmers Market on Saturday, March 30.
At the event, plant lovers are given the opportunity to purchase plants, trees, fruits and flowers at a reasonable price. All proceeds from the plant sale are given as scholarships to students who have an interest in agriculture.
Jeanine Stevens, Vice-President of the Angelina Master Gardners said those who attend will also learn about the various types of plants.
“We give them a stapled bunch of papers that are printed front and back and each plant that we have that is on there. It will tell them the type of plant it is. If it’s an annual, perennial, how to plant it where to plant it, what it likes and what it doesn’t like,” said Stevens.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at The Angelina County Farmers Market.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.