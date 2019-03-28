Despite statewide rise in gas prices, East Texans paying less than those around the country

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Texas drivers are paying more at the pump due to a spike in demand.
In the past month, the average price of a gallon of gas has jumped 29 cents, and the rise is expected to continue. In East Texas, the increase and price can be seen when comparing prices over a week’s time.
On March 28, in the city of Tyler, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas was about $2.38. That’s up 10 cents from the week prior. However, it’s about the same average price per gallon Tyler drivers paid around the same time in the previous year. On March 3 2018, the average price per gallon in Tyler was $2.37.
In Longview, drivers are dealing with a similar situation with the current average price per gallon being $2.42. compared to the $2.32 Longview drivers were paying the week prior, on average. Still, when it comes to the current average it’s just 2 cents more than it was the same time in the previous year.
Residents in Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties are spending a bit more at the pump, with an average of $2.46 in Angelina County and $2.47 in Nacogdoches County, which was just about the state average.
There is some good news. East Texans are paying less for gas than most drivers around the country with the current national average being $2.68.
So, if you’re planning a road trip fill up before you go.
