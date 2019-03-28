East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All feeder steers and heifers under 500 pounds ended firm compared to last week. But all feeder averages over 500 pounds dropped around 4 to 6 dollars.
Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
The slaughter market also came under pressure when average prices on both cows and bulls ended 3 to 5 dollars lower. Slaughter figures appear to be the result of the slaughter plants handling huge numbers.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all classes sold fully steady compared to last week.
Hay is only trickling out of the barns this time of year as the wait for new crop is in full swing.
East and north Texas coastal bermuda producers are waiting for the rain to finally let up so they can spray their fields to get ready for the new crop.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.