Family of Octavian Burrell hosts 1st Annual Trail Ride and Scholarship Fund

San Augsutine, TX (KTRE) - Shelly Burrell-Haskin, mother of Octavian Burrell, recalls the night she heard the devastating news about her son.
21- year-old Octavian Burrell was killed in a crash on State Highway 147, about three miles south of San Augustine on November 4, 2018.
“When they told me it was my baby, that was the hardest thing that I had to do in my life, to hear those words. I’ve been having it hard ever since, trying to deal with it every day,” said Burrell-Haskin.
Now she and family members have decided to host the First Annual Trail Ride to honor Burrell.
“Before he left going to school even when he came back, Octavian rode horses, trail rides all of the time. Every weekend other than going to church every Sunday, he’s going to get on the horses,” said Burrell-Haskin.
And the Octavian Scholarship Fund to pay it forward to those who supported him with his accomplishments.
“We want to keep this going and make it an annual thing, because Octavian had a lot of support and a lot of scholarships. People that really had faith in him that he was going to do something and make something real special out of himself and the support that they gave him. I want to give that same support back,” said Burrell-Haskin.
Most importantly, his mother said it’s important to continue his legacy.
“I just want to keep his name alive, I just want to keep his name alive, and when his two children are born I just want to keep it going and I want to be able to tell them about him and maybe when they get older other people can tell them too.”
The First Trail Ride will be held on Saturday, March 30 at Sunrise Park in San Augustine at 11 a.m.
A scholarship fund is also set up at Shelby Savings Bank for anyone who would like to make a donation.
Students from Shelbyville High school and San Augustine High School will be awarded with the Octavian Burrell Scholarship on May 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Shelbyville High School and May 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at San Augustine High School.
