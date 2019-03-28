Father, daughter in Nacogdoches talk about narrowly escaping house fire

If you’d like to help the family replace some of the items they lost in the fire, family friends tell us they need clothes, dishes, all household items, and any furniture available. Shari wears a large blouse, pants size 12/13, and shoes size 8 1/2. Earl wears pants size 32/30 or 34/34, and a shoes size 10. As for Woodson, he is only in need of undergarments and socks size 14. He also lost a wheelchair in the fire which will need to be replaced.